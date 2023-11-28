Gracie Spinks: Police issue apology after receiving Prevention of Future Deaths Report

Derbyshire Police has received the Prevention of Future Deaths Report following the conclusion of the inquest into the death of Gracie Spinks.

The force has apologised to the family and local community after the inquest found significant failings by the officers.

Following the release of the report, Deputy Chief Constable Simon Blatchly said: “We have received the Prevention of Future Deaths Report from the Coroner following the inquest into the death of Gracie Spinks.

“As was said following the conclusion of the inquest, we fully accept there were significant failings throughout the two incidents relating to Gracie. We will now review the recommendations that have been made and reply within the relevant timeframe.

“We are absolutely committed to providing the best possible response to victim's of stalking and harassment and, since Gracie’s death in June 2021, significant work has already been completed to tackle the failures that were identified prior to the inquest.