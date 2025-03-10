Glass at Derbyshire bus stop smashed – after teenage boys seen walking around with catapults and pellets
The incident took place on Lightwood Road in Marsh Lane in North East Derbyshire and saw the glass screen on a bus stop shattered.
Officers from Killamarsh and Eckington Police SNT confirmed it suspected that the damage was caused by three teenage boys who were seen walking around the area with catapults and pellets.
Police have now launched an appeal for CCTV footage and information that would support them with their investigation.
Anyone who has any information in relation to this matter is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the following methods:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.