Gang who flooded the streets of Chesterfield with heroin and crack cocaine jailed for 26 years

A gang who flooded the streets of Chesterfield with drugs have been jailed for a combined total of more than 26 years

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six men dealt Class A drugs, including heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine in the town between May and November last year.

The gang ran their drug dealing operation by sending out mass marketing messages to people’s phones advertising the sale of class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drug users then responded directly to the number requesting a purchase.

Reece Wales and Deran Musgrove-Hill

The holder of the phone line then organised for the illegal substances to be sent to the user via a drug runner.

The gang ran a County Lines drug dealing operation – called the ‘Geo Line’ – in which they transported drugs across the South Yorkshire/Derbyshire border between Sheffield and Chesterfield.

They used electric motorbikes to transport illegal substances around and also used the homes of vulnerable people as a base to deal drugs – a practice known as cuckooing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But their drug dealing empire came crashing down following a lengthy and complex investigation led by Derbyshire police called Operation Abbeymead.

Callum Grundy, Kyle Rosevear and James Paling

The six men were arrested and charged for their part in the drug dealing conspiracy.

They all pleaded guilty and were handed prison sentences totalling more than 27 years at Derby Crown Court

Reece Wales (25), of Lindsay Avenue, Sheffield, admitted two counts of conspiring to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property. He was jailed for six years and nine months

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deran Musgrove-Hill (23), of Cornwall Drive, Brimington, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiring to supply Class A drugs, one count of possession of criminal property, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He was handed a six year and one month prison sentence

Callum Grundy (19), of Margetson Drive, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property. He received a jail sentence of five years and one month

Kyle Rosevear (19), of Orphanage Road, Sheffield, admitted three counts of conspiring to supply Class A drugs. He was jailed for three years and seven months

James Paling (19), of Birch Avenue, Sheffield, admitted two counts of conspiring to supply Class A drugs and received a jail sentence of three years and five months

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Holman (47), of Bourne Close, Brimington, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to supply Class A drugs. He was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence.

Detective Constable Leonie Hitchmough, who was part of the investigation team that brought the drug dealing gang to justice, said: “Drugs devastate communities, and this group fed into that misery by supplying a large amount of illegal substances into the county.

“These individuals preyed on vulnerable people, used vehicles and technology to run their drug dealing operation.

“This was a complex investigation and we are pleased to see that this gang have been handed lengthy prison sentences and their drug dealing operation dismantled.

“The team hopes that this serves as a warning to other drug dealing gangs – the law will always catch-up with you in the end.”