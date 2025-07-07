Gang of youths steal mobility scooter and oxygen tank after threatening man in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Jul 2025, 10:01 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 10:53 BST
A man had his mobility scooter and oxygen tank stolen after being threatened by a gang of youths in a Derbyshire town.

The incident happened on Friday, June 20 at about 11.00pm. The victim was approached by a group of six young men or boys along Chalon Way, Ilkeston – who made threats and then robbed his mobility scooter, oxygen tank and mask.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Witnesses later saw the suspects pushing the mobility scooter onto Manners Road.

“The suspects are believed to be white teenagers, some of whom were wearing face coverings.”

Any witnesses should contact Derbyshire Police.placeholder image
Any witnesses should contact Derbyshire Police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or those with any information, are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting incident number 25*359840:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

