Gang of youths steal mobility scooter and oxygen tank after threatening man in Derbyshire town
The incident happened on Friday, June 20 at about 11.00pm. The victim was approached by a group of six young men or boys along Chalon Way, Ilkeston – who made threats and then robbed his mobility scooter, oxygen tank and mask.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Witnesses later saw the suspects pushing the mobility scooter onto Manners Road.
“The suspects are believed to be white teenagers, some of whom were wearing face coverings.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or those with any information, are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting incident number 25*359840:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.