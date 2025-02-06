Gang of vandals set fire to shopping trolleys on Derbyshire playground – just months after major £400,000 refurbishment

Fire crews found up to three of the cardboard-filled carts ablaze after they were called to the play mecca in Long Eaton’s West Park –just before 7.00pm on Tuesday, February 4.

Councillor Josy Hare, Erewash Borough Council’s lead member for health and wellbeing, said: “Thankfully, there was minimal damage and we have not had to close the playground. But we share the anger of residents at this mindless behaviour. There are now scorch marks on the surface of what was a pristine play area.”

Derbyshire Police confirmed officers were sent to the park as fire crews extinguished the blazing trolleys, with a spokesperson adding: “Investigations into the incident are ongoing.”

The carts of cardboard are believed to have been pushed to the park after being stolen from an Iceland supermarket in the town. The council is now liaising with store to ensure trolleys are kept more secure.

The playground – featuring attractions including a giant twisting tube, bridges and a rocking boat – was officially opened by Erewash’s Deputy Mayor, Councillor Harry Atkinson, in November. It took six months to build – using money the council secured from the government's Shared Prosperity Fund.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*70269:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

1 . Appeal after playground fire The fire was started by a group of young vandals. Credit: Erewash Borough Council Photo: Erewash Borough Council Photo Sales