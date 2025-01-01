Gang jailed for more than a century over million-pound drug line in Chesterfield and Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

17 people have been jailed for more than a century after a million-pound drug line in Chesterfield and Sheffield was busted by police.

The court result follows a complex investigation into the supply of Class A drugs into the Chesterfield and Sheffield areas which began back in 2022.

Almost 20kg of cocaine, a 9mm handgun, and approximately £1.2m cash were recovered as part of the investigation, with £680,000 discovered in just one vehicle which was stopped by officers in Sheffield.

The investigation, which was led by officers of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, uncovered those involved in facilitating, supplying, and delivering illegal drugs and tracked the movement of large quantities of criminal money throughout the UK.

A total of 17 people have been jailed

Such was the evidence of their criminal activities that 13 of the gang pleaded guilty before trial – and were handed the following sentences at Derby Crown Court :

Jake Roderick, 24, formerly of Keswick Drive, Newbold: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspire to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer, remove criminal property, possession of a firearm without certificate and possession of ammunition without certificate - 16 years

Leon Wagstaff, 30, formerly of Queen Street, Brimington: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspire to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer, remove criminal property – 9 years 4 months

Torrington Smith, 35, formerly of Samuel Close, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 6 years 8 months

Bradley Cocking, 25, formerly of Edinburgh Road, Newbold: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 7 years 10 months

Micah Hibbert, 27, formerly of Weakland Crescent, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class B – 5 years 3 months

Kyle Rayworth, 36, of Woodhouse, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 6 years 10 months

Bradley McCarthy, 31, formerly of Oxspring Bank, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 4 years 8 months

Luke Mills, 38, of Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 6 years 10 months

Andrew Brocklehurst, 30, of Welfare Avenue, Chesterfield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 4 years.

Nathan Hitchcock, 26, formerly of Epping Grove, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 5 years 6 months.

Brandon Coulding, 26, formerly of Edinburgh Road, Newbold: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 4 years 10 months.

Ryan Marshall, 28, formerly of Sands Close, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 10 months.

Seven of the gang denied their part in drugs operation – but were eventually found guilty by a jury at Derby Crown Court after a 12-week trial earlier this year. They were handed the following jail terms:

Casey Johnson, 32, formerly of Kirkstone Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – 6 years 10 months

Nicky Haycock, 26, formerly of Harwood Gardens, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs - 9 years 3 months

Tania O’Brien, 40, of Greenwood Crescent, Sheffield: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs- bailed – 6 years 11 months.

Salah Nahar, 27, of St Leonards Avenue, Harrow, London: Enter into, concerned in acquisition, retention, use or control criminal property – 4 years and 3 months

Raza Shan, 34, formerly of Petworth Road, Oldham: Supplying a class A controlled drug – sentenced at an earlier hearing to 6 years and 8 months.

Three other men will be sentenced for their parts in the drugs:

Soner Gunn, 34, of Verdon Street, Sheffield: Conspire to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer, remove criminal property.

Said Homily, 54, formerly of Glenhurst Road, North Finchley, London: Conspire to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer, remove criminal property.

Ilyas Gunn, 36, of Endcliffe Grove Avenue, Sheffield: Conspire to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer, remove criminal property.

Detective Inspector Tom Bentley, who led the investigation into the group, said: “The jail sentences for this group reflect the really serious harm that they, and those like them, do to our communities.

“This was a sophisticated gang – who not only profited greatly from their illegal activities – but were also clearly prepared to defend their criminal enterprise with lethal firearms.

“I hope that these sentences send a clear message to anyone involved in this type of crime that there is no safe place – we will work across the region, and indeed country, to bring you to justice.”