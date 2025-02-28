Gambling addict jailed for taking driving tests for learners across the Midlands, including Derbyshire

A gambling addict who charged learner drivers £250 to take their theory tests for them has been jailed.

Aaron Kumar, 28, travelled to different testing centres around the UK to avoid detection. Between June 2021 and January 2024 he took 19 driving theory tests before he was eventually rumbled.

Staff at a testing centre in Corby, Northants., became suspicious and alerted police.

Kumar was arrested and admitted he took the tests after racking up £17,000 in gambling debts and owed thousands more to drug dealers.

Kumar, of Leicester, was sentenced for six counts of fraud by false representation and asked for a further 13 to be taken into consideration.

He was jailed for a total of 22 months at Northampton Crown Court and was fined £3,295 and ordered to pay a £156 surcharge.

The court heard Kumar found out about the scam from a member of a Hindu temple he attended. He charged learners £250 - plus expenses – to take the tests for them.

The court heard he fraudulently took tests in Derbyshire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire and the West Midlands.

After he was caught he told police a worshipper at his temple had described to him how he could easily set up the scam.

Recorder Stuart Sprawson said: “In police interview you showed no remorse whatsoever for what you had done. You became a readily available agent for fraud.

"Fraud isn’t limited to pounds and pence. The driving test system in this country is intended to ensure a consistent standard of day-to-day driving.

"That system gives road users confidence with regard to driving and using the road. You undermined that by your fraud. These offences have consequences.

“The holder of a fraudulent driving licence obtained through you is driving on that road each and every time, unlawfully, without a driving licence and, having used that driving licence to support their application for insurance, that insurance is invalid.”

The court heard Kumar had taken tests at centres across a “really wide” geographical area.

Prosecutor Damian Warburton said: “He turned up for pre-booked theory tests and impersonated the identity of the people who’d booked the tests.

"He took the tests on numerous occasions without being challenged. Kumar would have had to openly advertise his services. It’s impossible he knew all his customers.

"He couldn’t show up at the same test centre because staff would have recognised him. He travelled far and wide to different test centres. He had to memorise numerous personal details of each client.

"He claimed to police he charged £250 per client. He caused considerable public danger in facilitating a large number of people into fraudulently obtaining driving licences to which they were not entitled.”

The court heard Kumar turned to fraud after developing a drug and gambling habit.

Sinjin Bulbring, defending, said: "It ruined his relationship in 2021 and he spiralled into a period of depression. He then leaned hard into his vices.

"He was kicked out of his family home which hurt him immensely and he was given help by his temple. But he met someone at that temple who attracted him to this type of offending.”