Jordan Anderson, 26, who had 93 offences on his record, booked the cab to collect him from Chesterfield’s Devonshire Arms on April 3.

However Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard when the driver turned up around 8pm he was “later than expected”, making the “annoyed” defendant late for his curfew.

Prosecutor Alice Hornsby said: “He became aggressive to the taxi driver who then refused to take him home.

“The defendant reached through the window and grabbed the keys from the ignition and threw them onto the roof of the public house.”

Ms Hornsby said the cab driver had to replace his keys and the locks to his flat at a cost of £310, while the loss of earnings he suffered that night came to around £120.

In a victim impact statement the driver said Anderson had caused him, “inconvenience”, “loss of earnings” and concerns about the safety of his flat.

During a police interview Anderson said his intention had been to “annoy” the driver, saying “if I’m stuck here why shouldn’t he be?”

His solicitor Kirsty Sargent told magistrates Anderson had acted out of “a need to get home” and “in frustration at the taxi driver”.

She said: “He accepts he dealt with things the wrong way - the taxi driver arrived late without explanation.

“He had in his mind being brought before the court – that was his motivation – but ultimately his own actions have led to another court hearing.”

The court heard it had been three years since Anderson had last been in custody and he was now in decent accommodation - which had motivated him to stay out of trouble.

Anderson, of Loscoe Court, Chasecliff Close, Loundsley Green, admitted criminal damage.

A magistrate told him: “It’s a shame to see you back here again when there are so many positives. Your actions were reckless and impulsive.”

The defendant was handed a further 12 weeks curfew and ordered to pay £430 compensation.