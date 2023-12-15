Fresh appeal for witnesses from police after crash that killed two people between Chesterfield and Matlock

Officers investigating a fatal collision between Chesterfield and Matlock are appealing for help to trace motorists who were in the area at the time.

Angela Boyack and her son Stephen Boyack, who were from South Shields, were travelling in a Hyundai which was involved in a crash with a black BMW on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr. The incident occurred on Saturday, December 9 at around 10.20am.

Mrs Boyack, who was 59, died at the scene. Mr Boyack, who was 22, died later at hospital after being taken there by air ambulance.

Derbyshire Police are now keen to speak to witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision – as well as those who saw the BMW before the collision.

Angela and Stephen Boyack both lost their lives after the collision.

In particular, officers would like to speak to the driver of a silver car which was travelling on Alicehead Road, Ashover at around midday on December 9. The driver was flagged down by a man who said he needed a lift to Chesterfield after having an argument with his partner. They then gave the man a lift into Chesterfield.

Officers also want to hear from any motorists who were travelling along the A632 Whitecotes Lane and Matlock Road out of Chesterfield, through or toward Walton, shortly after 10.00am on December 9 – and were overtaken by or saw a black BMW X3.

A man has been charged in connection with the collision. Joshua Hill was arrested on Monday, December 11 and has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while unlicensed/uninsured, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

The 27-year-old, of Wheata Road, Sheffield, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 12 – where he was remanded in custody to a future date.

A 40-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the collision. He has been released on bail as investigations continue.

Witnesses, or anyone with further information, are asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*756758:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101