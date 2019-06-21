Fraud trial involving Chesterfield's Wayne Hardy put back

The trial of a Chesterfield man charged with two counts of fraud has been put back.

Wayne Hardy, of Orchard Close, Barlborough, appeared before Chesterfield magistrates' court in May.

READ THIS: Derbyshire man named as victim of deadly listeria outbreak at UK

The court heard the 39-year-old is accused of two counts of committing fraud between February 17 and April 11 this year by pretending to be the landlord of a property at Orchard Close, Barlborough, with the intention of causing loss to two men, or exposing them to a risk of loss.

Mr Hardy had been due to stand trial at Derby Crown Court this week.

However, Derby Crown Court has now confirmed that a pre-trial review for Mr Hardy will take place on July 12.