Fraud, theft and repeat offenders: North Derbyshire people before the courts

Andrew Taylor, 34, of Trinity Close, Newbold, Chesterfield: Guilty of two counts of threatening behaviour, one count of sexual touching, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Jailed for 22 months, fined £40, made to pay £250 compensation.

Rikki Jordan, 26, of Gypsy Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with a community order – namely to attend unpaid work and a responsible officer appointment. Order varied with 20 additional hours unpaid work, made to pay £90 court costs.

Daniel McAllister, 62, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield: Guilty of assault by beating. Fined £660, made to pay £60 court costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Christen Seabridge, 31, of Hill Top Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with a community order, Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, made to pay £60 court costs.

Dale Archer, 36, of Bellhouse Lane, Staveley, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with a community order. Fined £40, made to pay £60 court costs.

William Smith, 45, Moston Walk, Birdholme: Guilty of stealing pyjamas worth £200 from M&S and baby grows worth £50 from H&M. Case adjourned for pre-sentence reports.

Kevin Hesketh, 29, of Birches Lane, Alfreton: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Fined £250, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Licence endorsed with five penalty points.

Keeley Johnson, 31, of Gladstone Street, Heanor: Guilty of two counts of fraud – namely submitting an application for a Government business Coronavirus grant when her business had ceased trading. Handed a community order with 200 hours unpaid work, made to pay £400 court costs and £95 victim surcharge.

Brian Armstrong, 64, of Collery Road, Alfreton: Guilty of making a threat to kill and two counts of harassment. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Lee Fantom, 40, of Mitcham Court, Chesterfield: Guilty of assault by beating, two counts of breaching a restraining order and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. Jailed for 36 weeks due to seriousness of offence. Made to pay £128 victim surcharge.

Philip Skinner, 32, of Critchley Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Fined £60, made to pay £60 court costs.

James Hill, 28, of Long Lane, Shirebrook: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days due to “flagrant disregard for court orders”.

Michelle Chivers, 45, of Devonshire Road, Buxton: Made subject of an order under Dogs Act. Dog must be kept under proper control or destroyed. Dog must be on a lead and muzzled while in a public place and never be taken into a public place other than with appropriate person.