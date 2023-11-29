Fourth person charged with murder in connection with death of Derbyshire man

A fourth person has been charged with murder after a body was discovered in a Derbyshire village earlier this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A murder investigation was launched after the body of Owen Fairclough was found on a path near Risley Lane, Breaston, – at around 7.20pm on Friday, June 23.

Luke Hibbert, 27, of Eastwood, has been charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, November 29).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...