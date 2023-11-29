Fourth person charged with murder in connection with death of Derbyshire man
and live on Freeview channel 276
A murder investigation was launched after the body of Owen Fairclough was found on a path near Risley Lane, Breaston, – at around 7.20pm on Friday, June 23.
Luke Hibbert, 27, of Eastwood, has been charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, November 29).
READ THIS: "Devoted" Chesterfield dad was “crushed to death” when tractor trailer with faulty coupling system detached and toppled onto his car
Three men, who had previously been charged with the murder of Mr Fairclough, remain remanded in prison and will next appear at Derby Crown Court in December.