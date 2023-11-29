News you can trust since 1855
Fourth person charged with murder in connection with death of Derbyshire man

A fourth person has been charged with murder after a body was discovered in a Derbyshire village earlier this year.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Nov 2023, 10:44 GMT
A murder investigation was launched after the body of Owen Fairclough was found on a path near Risley Lane, Breaston, – at around 7.20pm on Friday, June 23.

Luke Hibbert, 27, of Eastwood, has been charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, November 29).

Three men, who had previously been charged with the murder of Mr Fairclough, remain remanded in prison and will next appear at Derby Crown Court in December.