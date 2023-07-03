News you can trust since 1855
Four people arrested in Chesterfield after police seize Class A drugs and large quantity of offensive weapons

Four people have been arrested after police raided a property in Chesterfield and seized Class A drugs and a large quantity of offensive weapons.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 21:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 21:46 BST

Chesterfield SNT executed warrants at two addresses in the Grangewood on Monday, July 3.

A police spokesman said: “The consequences of dealing drugs are further reaching than just those directly involved, it also has a detrimental impact on the quality of life for residents of the wider community.

"Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team is committed to cracking down on those responsible for dealing drugs in our communities and we are grateful for your help in providing us any information that assists us in being able to build intelligence and take enforcement action.

Officers from Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team said they are committed to cracking down on those responsible for dealing drugs in our communities.
“If you have been affected by drug dealing in the area you live, please let us know by calling 101 or 999 in an Emergency. Or alternately using the online reporting tool on the Derbyshire Police website.

“To report anonymously please contact Crime Stoppers on 0800555111.”