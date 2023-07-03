Four people arrested in Chesterfield after police seize Class A drugs and large quantity of offensive weapons

Chesterfield SNT executed warrants at two addresses in the Grangewood on Monday, July 3.

A police spokesman said: “The consequences of dealing drugs are further reaching than just those directly involved, it also has a detrimental impact on the quality of life for residents of the wider community.

"Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team is committed to cracking down on those responsible for dealing drugs in our communities and we are grateful for your help in providing us any information that assists us in being able to build intelligence and take enforcement action.

“If you have been affected by drug dealing in the area you live, please let us know by calling 101 or 999 in an Emergency. Or alternately using the online reporting tool on the Derbyshire Police website.