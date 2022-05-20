Four men charged with knife crime offences during week of action in Derbyshire

Operation Sceptre, the national week of action to tackle knife crime, began on Monday, May 16, and will run until Sunday, May 22.

Earlier this week, a Derby man was charged and remanded to prison for wounding with intent and possession of a knife.

Since then, officers have been working proactively to make further arrests and charges in an effort to tackle the root cause of knife crime.

Derbyshire police have charged four men with knife crime offences during Operation Sceptre - a dedicated, anti-knife crime week which runs from May 16 to 22

On Monday night, patrolling officers in Chellaston arrested a man in Osmaston Road, after receiving a report of an incident in the area.

Andrew Langley, 41, of Farndale Court, Derby was later charged with possession of a knife.

On Tuesday, a 19-year-old man from Swadlincote was arrested for possession of a bladed article in Arleston Drive, Woodville, after officers received a report about youths behaving suspiciously in a nearby park.

Connor Hearne, of Covert Place, Albert Village was later charged and bailed to appear at court.

Also on Tuesday in Ilkeston, two men were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a knife after officers were called to a disturbance in Swanwick Road.

Zachary Butler, 26, of Boythorpe Close, Ilkeston, and Anthony Hutchinson, 21, of Blackwell Avenue, Ilkeston, were taken into custody for questioning and subsequently charged with the offences.

All four men are set to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on June 1.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Whilst Derbyshire Constabulary work all year round, in a variety of ways, to tackle the issue of knife crime over the next week we will be placing a spotlight on our activities.

“This includes sharing the work we do with partner agencies, speaking to young people in schools, conducting knife sweeps in public places, and holding various events and activities to highlight the dangers of knife crime.

“The week will also see us host a knife amnesty in locations across Derbyshire.”

For more information on Operation Sceptre visit the Derbyshire Constabulary website or follow #OpSceptre on social media to see all the work going on across the country this week.