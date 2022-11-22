Four men arrested and two vehicles seized following joint action by Derbyshire Police units
Four men have been arrested after they failed to stop.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Nov 2022, 11:59am
A Fiat Panda in convoy with Suzuki Vitara failed to stop when requested to do so by officers in Eckington.
The Panda was located near the South Yorkshire border with four runners. Two of them were located nearby and arrested, while the vehicle was recovered for forensic search.
Various reports of bad driving relating to the Vitara led officers to Hasland. The vehicle was found abandoned and later two more men were arrested.