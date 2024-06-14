Four homes in Derbyshire town hit with closure orders after anti-social and drug-related incidents – with three arrests made by officers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Four properties on Fairfield Road in Buxton have been closed after persistent reports of drugs and anti-social behaviour.
Magistrates in Derby granted a three-month closure order on the addresses yesterday (Thursday, June 13).
Officers from the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team gathered evidence over a number of months, and support is being offered to those affected by the closure order by partnership agencies – including High Peak Borough Council.
Three people were also arrested on Fairfield Road on the same day.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a Section 5 Public Order Offence, a 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order, and a 47-year-old was arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court.
Team Sergeant Patrick Haley said: “Anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder have a significant impact on local residents and the wider community, and we hope that this action will help ease the concerns and drive these issues out of the area.
“We are grateful for the support of the community which has been critical in helping us secure this action, building up the picture of the disorder which has been affecting them over recent months.”
The work is part of a long-term campaign by police and partner agencies known as Project Unity, which follows the Home Office’s ‘Clear Hold Build’ method.
Sgt. Haley added: “We will continue to actively target anti-social behaviour, crime and drug related activity and send the message that this type of behaviour won’t be tolerated.”
“I would urge anyone with concerns to report them to the police so that we can investigate and take appropriate action where necessary.”
READ THIS: 56 things to do and places to visit across Chesterfield for Father’s Day – including the best pubs, restaurants and walks
All four properties are closed until September 13 2024 and anyone who breaches the closure order without reasonable excuse is a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and/or a fine.