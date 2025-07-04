Four people have been charged in relation to a series of high value burglaries following an investigation involving specialist officers from Derbyshire police.

More than 30 officers involving teams from Derbyshire’s Neighbourhood Acquisitive Crime Team (NACT), Macclesfield Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Cheshire Constabulary Serious and Organised Crime Unit and officers from Staffordshire and Nottinghamshire forces executed three search warrants on Wednesday, July 2.

These took place in Walsall, Sutton Coldfield and Birmingham and led to the arrests of three men and one woman.

This was in relation to 20 offences across multiple counties including in Derbyshire.

Endrit Nikolli, (27), Kristian Gropcaj, (30), George Pepa, (30), and Jade Tubb, (33), have all been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary between November 2024 and March 2025 and conspiring to possess criminal property.

Endrit Nikolli has also been charged with one additional count of burglary in relation to a burglary in Staffordshire on Friday 1 March 2024.

Nikolli, Pepa and Tubb, of Crabtree Road, Walsall and Gropcaj, of Gas Street, Birmingham, have all been remanded in custody and are set to appear at Chester Magistrates Court today (Friday 4 July).

A 28-year-old man, who was arrested in London on Thursday 3 July, remains in police custody.