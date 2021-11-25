Four arrests and two taken to hospital after serious incident in Derbyshire village

Four men have been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Somercotes in the early hours of this morning.

Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a disturbance near the Co-op in Somercotes Hill at about 1.40am on Thursday 25 November.

Two men were found injured at the scene and taken to hospital.

Four men were arrested a short time later in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and people living in Somercotes will see an increased police presence throughout the day. Somercotes Hill remains closed.

Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to officers.

A spokesman added: “We would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the assault can contact us using one of the below methods, quoting reference 21*686560:

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.