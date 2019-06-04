Foul-mouthed Chesterfield driver is spared from jail after he pulled out in front of a bus

An abusive motorist who caused an accident by pulling out in front of a bus and stopping has narrowly been spared from being sent to prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 24 how Colin Steven Phillips, 40, of Hardwick Drive, Arkwright Town, Chesterfield, deliberately banged on the side of a moving bus and caused an accident by pulling in front of the vehicle and stopping which caused injury to passengers.

The defendant also verbally abused the bus driver causing distress to passengers, according to the court.

Phillips was found guilty of driving without due care and attention on Holywell Street, Chesterfield, and found guilty of using threatening behaviour after the incident on December 4.

He was sentenced to 15 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Phillips was also disqualified from driving for six months and was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs.