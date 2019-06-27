Former Royal British Legion chairman and ex-Special Constable sent sexual messages to a girl aged under 16

A former Royal British Legion member has been placed under a rigorous five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order after he sent sexually explicit messages to a young girl aged under 16.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 14 that Howard Moorby, 50, of Smedley Street, Matlock, admitted sending the messages to the youngster on November 12, 2018, with questions about oral sex.

Pictured is Howard Moorby, 50, of Smedley Street, Matlock, who has been placed on a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order after he admitted sending sexual messages to a girl aged under 16.

The former Bakewell and District Royal British Legion chairman and vice chairman, formerly of the Moorhall Estate, Bakewell, pleaded guilty to intentionally communicating with the youngster for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification.

The charge stated that the communication involved messages asking the youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, whether it would be wrong to ask for oral sex with reference to penis size and to different types of oral sex.

Moorby was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 30 days and placed under a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which will last until June 4, 2024.

The defendant was also fined £500 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

During Moorby’s five-year SHPO he must abide by the following regulations: Providing information including details of any contact with family and friends to ensure the protection of children; Must have no contact with the recipient of the explicit messages; Must not use any social media account, online messaging service, remote or cloud storage facility or file-sharing software unless he declares such use to police and provides them with a password; Must not use or possess any electronic device capable of accessing the internet unless it can display the history usage; And he must not have any device capable of storing images.

A Royal British Legion spokesman confirmed the individual in question is no longer within the Legion’s membership.

The spokesman said: “The Royal British Legion takes its safeguarding responsibilities very seriously in order to protect and promote the safety and well being of all those with whom the Legion has contact.

“Legion members convicted of serious offences are referred to the complaints committee, who will take appropriate action, which may include expulsion from the Legion.”

Moorby had also previously been recognised among recipients of the Bakewell Town Council 2017 Annual Certificate of Merit Award.

His nomination at the time described him as having held the role of Royal British Legion Standard Bearer for several years and he had marshalled the Bakewell Remembrance Parade in past years.

Moorby was also credited with helping to save the men’s section of the Bakewell RBL by raising awareness through social media and contacts which resulted in a significant rise in membership.

He was also praised for getting volunteers to help tidy and improve the RBL garden in Bath Gardens and arranged for a working party to restore the site.

Derbyshire Constabulary also confirmed that Moorby was a Special Constable with the police between March 2007 and February 2013 but he has not served with the force since that date.

A Bakewell Town Council spokesman said: “It is a matter of public record that Howard Moorby was nominated for and received a Certificate of Merit in 2017.

“The award, made in good faith by a previous council, was for Mr Moorby’s work in reinvigorating the Bakewell Branch of the Royal British Legion.”