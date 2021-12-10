Former Miss Chesterfield stalker tells judge “dude, you’re going to die right now”

Dhawal Chaudhary, of no fixed abode, faces a number of charges in relation to stalking 26-year-old Ms Hill.

Today, at what was supposed to be his sentence hearing at Derby Crown Court, Chaudhary appeared via video link from HMP Nottingham chanting in another language.

The defendant appeared with a full beard and shoulder-length hair with one gloved hand up to his ear as he sang and gestured at the camera.

Dhawal Chaudhary faces a number of charges in relation to stalking Stephanie Hill, pictured during the finals of Miss England

As Judge Shaun Smith QC addressed Chaudhary following discussions regarding his mental health Chaudhary shouted: “Dude, you’re going to die right now”.

"Just shut up, you’re the killer of my son Jesus.”

No further details of how the charges relate to former Miss Chesterfield Ms Hill have yet been released, however Judge Smith noted: “To the lay person he clearly does need to be in hospital.”

Rebecca Coleman, defending Chaudhary, told the judge a pre-sentence report had identified a deterioration in his mental health.

Ms Coleman said a psychiatrist had indicated that Chaudhary’s mental health issues may lead to his transfer to hospital for assessment.

Judge Smith adjourned the case for another hearing on January 21.

Stephanie Hill – a former Miss Chesterfield – was crowned Miss England in 2017, representing Hope Valley at the time.

During the same year the 26-year-old, who attended Lady Manners School in Bakewell and lives in Calver, went on to compete in China for the Miss World title.

She was placed second runner-up overall out of 118 candidates.

At he time of her win in 2017 she had secured a place on a Master’s degree in translational oncology at the University of Sheffield medical school and hoped to go on and become a clinical scientist.