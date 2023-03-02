The abuse began when the victim was 15. Graeme Maltby-Baker, now 77, sent the teenager text messages as well as making sexual comments to her. He then began taking her out in his vehicle on a regular basis where he would kiss her, touch her through her clothes and demand oral sex.

The abuse continued for months with Maltby-Baker repeatedly forcing the girl to have sex with him, often in the back of his car. The offending came to light in 2018 when the victim contacted police.

Maltby-Baker, formerly of the Bull I Thorn pub near Buxton, but now living in Killordan, Scramoge, in Ireland admitted four counts of sexual activity with a child aged 16 or under when he appeared at Derby Crown Court on February 3. The 77-year-old was jailed for a total of six years and nine months. He must also sign the sex offenders register for life.

In a personal statement read out in court, the victim spoke of how she can still ‘feel his rough smelly moustache’ on her face.

She added: “I was a quarter of this man’s age, I thought I could trust him. Why did he do this to me? This man took over some of the most important years of my life. I sometimes have vivid violent nightmares. It’s the norm for me to wake up in terror screaming.”

Detective Constable Kevin Rivington, who led the investigation. said: “The victim in this case has been incredibly brave in coming forward and her courage and dignity throughout the whole process must be commended.

“As well as the physical abuse she endured, the victim has also had to deal with years of emotional and mental trauma as a result of Maltby-Baker’s predatory behaviour. I hope this sentence can now go some way towards helping her to get some closure on this horrific chapter of her life, and allow her to begin looking to the future.

“I’d also like to encourage anyone who has been the victim of sexual abuse or violence of any kind to come forward and speak to police. No matter how long ago the offending occurred, cases such as this can result in a conviction.”

Police encouraged anyone who has been the victim, or knows of a victim of rape, sexual assault or another sexual offence to reach out for help and support.

Derbyshire Police added a Rape and Sexual Assault reporting tool to our website, where you anyone can report sexual offence that's happened to themselves, or to someone else.

It is also possible to report anonymously, without giving personal details to the force. Police ensured that anyone who comes forward won't be judged and will be treated with respect, while the victim’s health and wellbeing will be put first.

Alternatively, anyone can report any crime using the following methods:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

