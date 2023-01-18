Former Chesterfield boxer fractured motorist’s jaw with single punch in road-rage attack

Ellis Everett drew level with the man at the junction of Oak Tree Lane and Lingforest Road, in Mansfield and wound down his window to shout abuse at him, on February 22, 2021.

Lucy Jones, prosecuting, said both men got out of their cars but Everett was 'clearly the most aggressive' according to witnesses.

He shouted: "You think you're a f****** big man," before punching his victim in the face.

Nottingham Crown Court.

His victim described 'a white flash and an explosion,' before keeling over on his car bonnet.

Everett drove off but a bus driver took down his registration number which led police to him.

His victim was left with two fractures to his lower jaw which required surgery. Metal plates and screws were inserted before he was discharged from hospital in April.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he suffered 'significant pain' and lost £1,900 because he couldn't work. His injuries also interfered with his university course and business plans, and will prevent him from applying for the Army Reserve.

The defendant, who had no previous convictions, explained he used to box and used boxing techniques when he threw the punch.

Esther Harrison, mitigating, told the court: "There is a tale of two personalities here. You see a man who lost his temper in the heat of the moment but had never been in trouble before.

"He left the scene but later cooperated with the police and has not been in any trouble since.”

Everett, of The Hill, Glapwell, Chesterfield, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on the day of his trial last year.

On Wednesday, Recorder David Bedenham told him: "You accept the offending although you continue to deflect blame on to your victim. Let me make it clear - no one was to blame but you.

"You may have been stressed about having a young baby on the way, but that doesn't give you licence to go around hitting people."

