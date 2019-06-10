Former Chesterfield boss Dean Saunders to face trial charged with failing to provide a breath test

A trial date has been set for former Chesterfield boss Dean Saunders who allegedly refused to take a roadside breath test.

He was stopped by police allegedly in an ‘intoxicated’ state in Boughton, Chester, on May 10.

The 54-year-old appeared before Chester Magistrates' Court on June 7, charged with failing to provide a roadside breath test without reasonable excuse.

He is also charged with failing to provide a breathalyser test after being taken to Blacon Police Station.

Previously a dangerous driving charge was added by the Crown Prosecution Service, however this was discontinued during proceedings on Friday.

Saunders denies both charges and is due to face trial at the same court on the morning of August 28.

He succeeded Paul Cook as Spireites manager in May 2015 but was sacked just six months later after losing 11 of his 20 league games in charge at the Proact Stadium.