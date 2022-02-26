Shirebrook police reviewing footage after fire crew verbally abused by youths
Shirebrook fire crew are appealing for information after being verbally attacked by a large group of youths while attending a fire call.
Shirebrook neighbourhood policing team are reviewing body cam footage after fire crew were abused by a group of youths while on call to an open fire last night (February 25).
Yesterday, Shirebrook Fire Station posted on Facebook: “19:13 this evening while in attendance at a fire in the open at the rear of Sports Direct Shirebrook, crew members were verbally abused and bombarded with projectiles by a group of 50+ youths.
“This isn’t acceptable in any way shape or form.
“We are all members of this community and give everything we can as a crew to serve you.
"Disappointing is a understatement.
“Do you know where and what your kids are doing? This needs addressing.”
Shirebrook Police SNT will be reviewing video from both fire engine cameras and body cams.