Shirebrook police reviewing footage after fire crew verbally abused by youths

Shirebrook fire crew are appealing for information after being verbally attacked by a large group of youths while attending a fire call.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 11:29 am

Shirebrook neighbourhood policing team are reviewing body cam footage after fire crew were abused by a group of youths while on call to an open fire last night (February 25).

Yesterday, Shirebrook Fire Station posted on Facebook: “19:13 this evening while in attendance at a fire in the open at the rear of Sports Direct Shirebrook, crew members were verbally abused and bombarded with projectiles by a group of 50+ youths.

“This isn’t acceptable in any way shape or form.

Crew members were attending an open fire at the rear of Sports Direct in Shirebrook when they were verbally abused by a large group of youths. Credit: Google

“We are all members of this community and give everything we can as a crew to serve you.

"Disappointing is a understatement.

“Do you know where and what your kids are doing? This needs addressing.”

Shirebrook Police SNT will be reviewing video from both fire engine cameras and body cams.