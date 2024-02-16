Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire County Council have reported two separate cases of fly-tipping at Shipley Country Park, located between Heanor and Ilkeston – including one where rubbish had been set alight.

A DCC spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, we have had two incidents of fly-tipping at Shipley Country Park.

“One was on Bell Lane, which has now been cleared. The other was on Dog Kennel Lane (near the cricket club) – the majority of this has now been cleared.

Litter was dumped in two different areas of the park.