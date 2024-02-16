News you can trust since 1855
Fly-tippers strike at popular Derbyshire park – with rubbish set on fire during one incident

A Derbyshire park has been hit by fly-tippers – with rubbish being set alight during one incident this week.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Feb 2024, 11:02 GMT
Derbyshire County Council have reported two separate cases of fly-tipping at Shipley Country Park, located between Heanor and Ilkeston – including one where rubbish had been set alight.

A DCC spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, we have had two incidents of fly-tipping at Shipley Country Park.

“One was on Bell Lane, which has now been cleared. The other was on Dog Kennel Lane (near the cricket club) – the majority of this has now been cleared.

Litter was dumped in two different areas of the park.Litter was dumped in two different areas of the park.
Litter was dumped in two different areas of the park.

“A small amount remains as it had been set on fire and was still smouldering and too hot to lift. It will be removed as soon as possible. Many thanks to those of you who called in to let us know about the fly-tipping.”