Fly-tippers dump sofa in Peak District layby - right next to sign warning offenders will be prosecuted

Flytippers left a sofa in the layby on the side of A623, between the junctions of Eyam and Foolow.

Officers from Bakewell SNT appealed for witnesses on March 29.

Police reminded fly tipping offenders can face fines of up to £50,000 – as a sign right next to the fly tip points out.

