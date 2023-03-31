News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
41 minutes ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
48 minutes ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday

Fly-tippers dump sofa in Peak District layby - right next to sign warning offenders will be prosecuted

Police and environmental health officers are appealing for information after furniture was dumped in the Peak District.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:18 BST

Flytippers left a sofa in the layby on the side of A623, between the junctions of Eyam and Foolow.

Officers from Bakewell SNT appealed for witnesses on March 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police reminded fly tipping offenders can face fines of up to £50,000 – as a sign right next to the fly tip points out.

The furniture have been left on the side of A623 in Peak District, between the junctions of Eyam and Foolow.
The furniture have been left on the side of A623 in Peak District, between the junctions of Eyam and Foolow.
The furniture have been left on the side of A623 in Peak District, between the junctions of Eyam and Foolow.
Most Popular

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Environmental Health team at Derbyshire Dales District Council.