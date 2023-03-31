Fly-tippers dump sofa in Peak District layby - right next to sign warning offenders will be prosecuted
Police and environmental health officers are appealing for information after furniture was dumped in the Peak District.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:18 BST
Flytippers left a sofa in the layby on the side of A623, between the junctions of Eyam and Foolow.
Officers from Bakewell SNT appealed for witnesses on March 29.
Police reminded fly tipping offenders can face fines of up to £50,000 – as a sign right next to the fly tip points out.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Environmental Health team at Derbyshire Dales District Council.