Derbyshire town hit by spate of burglaries as it tries to recover from recent flooding

Between February 22 and March 4 there were eight burglaries in the Matlock area, which took place at a mixture of commercial and residential properties.

Temporary Sergeant Paul Booker, said: “We are aware of eight burglaries that have occurred across Matlock in the last two weeks and officers are following a number of lines of enquiry in relation to them.

“Burglary is a really serious crime that has a profound impact on victims. For homeowners it can rob them of their sense of security in a place where they should feel the safest, and for any business, particularly those in Matlock who have been so affected by the recent flooding, the financial impact can be huge.”

Anyone who has information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Derbyshire police, using any of the below methods, including reference 22000131544:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101