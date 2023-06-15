Two men aged 24 and 21 have been arrested on suspicion of murder. The 24-year-old was arrested in Nottingham on Wednesday 14 June, and the 21-year-old man has been arrested in Derby today. Two other men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in Derby today. All five people remain in police custody for questioning.

Windmill Hill Lane and Bass Street in Derby have now all fully re-opened, and police have thanked the public for their patience while this part of the investigation has been taking place.

Detective Inspector Maria Pleace who is the Senior Investigating Officer said: “We continue to have a dedicated team of officers working to understand the circumstances of Corey’s death, and I would like to thank all those who have helped with our enquiries so far. However, I would urge anyone who has any information who hasn’t yet been in touch to contact us.”

Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Corey Duffy

DI Pleace added: “We understand that the local community may be concerned, but I would like to reassure members of the public that we still believe this is an isolated incident. Officers are continuing with patrols of the area and if anyone has any concerns, please do speak to them.”