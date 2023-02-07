Five men charged and remanded in custody after burglary at Staveley business

Officers from three teams joined forces after a report came in of an incident at the premises on Adelphi Way in Staveley just after 7.30pm on Sunday, February 5.

Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, Derbyshire Road Crime Team and helicopter crews from the National Police Air Service worked together to stop a car believed to be involved in the incident.

Five men, all from Luton, have been charged with several offences in connection with the burglary.

Edmond Costica, 42, Marian Gheorghe, 18 and Leo Gheorghe, 23, all of Ashburnham Road in Luton, have been charged with burglary – along with Dorel Dinu, 19 of no fixed address.

