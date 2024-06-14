Five arrested in Derbyshire police raids as drugs and jewellery seized

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Five people have been arrested after Derbyshire police carried out a series of raids, seizing drugs, high-value jewellery and a dog.

Officers carried out three warrants in Jacksdale, South Normanton and Huthwaite yesterday, leading to a number of arrests.

Detective Sergeant Ross O’Brien said, “Criminality like this has a serious impact on our communities, in particular, those vulnerable people who are being exploited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you think drugs activity or exploitation is happening in your area, you can contact us in confidence to report your concerns at any time.”

Five people were arrested, and drugs, high value jewellery and a dog were seized during a series of raids

County lines is the name given to drug dealing where organised criminal groups (OCGs) use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

They exploit vulnerable people, including children and those with mental health or addiction issues, by recruiting them to distribute the drugs. This is often referred to as ‘drug running’. Criminals may also use a vulnerable person’s home as their base of operations. This is known as ‘cuckooing’.

There are several signs to look out for that may indicate someone is involved in county lines: repeatedly going missing from school or home and being found in other areas; having money, new clothes or electronic devices and they can't explain how they paid for them; getting high numbers of texts or phone calls, being secretive about who they're speaking to; decline in school or work performance as well as significant changes in emotional or physical well-being