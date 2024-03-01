Firefighters tackle Chesterfield car blaze believed to have been started deliberately
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service have said the incident has been reported to the police as it is believed the car was set on fire deliberately.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters from Staveley were called to reports of a vehicle on fire on Mulberry Croft, in Hollingwood, just after midnight on February 29.
Upon arrival, fire crews discovered one car well alight. Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet were used to extinguish the fire.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Derbyshire police were informed as this was believed to be deliberate ignition.”
Derbyshire police have been asked for a comment.