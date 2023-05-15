News you can trust since 1855
Firefighters plead with Derbyshire visitors to help avoid wildfire after extinguishing BBQs at popular Peak District beauty spot

Fire crews have urged Peak District residents and visitors to help reduce the risk of wildfires – after being called to put out two BBQs at a beauty spot.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th May 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 12:05 BST

Just after 4pm on Sunday, May 14, fire crews from Glossop were called to attend two BBQs near the Woodhead Reservoir.

A spokesperson from Glossop Fire Station said: “The BBQs were extinguished and advice given to the groups. While we see the attraction, we urge you to bring a picnic instead and take notice of the public protection order banning naked flames.

“With the incoming high temperatures and the nice weather we have been having, we would like to put out a plea. If you see anyone with a fire or bbq in an open space like parks, grassland, moorland or woodland, please report it.

Firefighters called on residents and visitors to help avoid a potential wildfire.Firefighters called on residents and visitors to help avoid a potential wildfire.
“We are at extremely high risk of wildfire and need to do our best to prevent it. No BBQs, no camp fires, no discarding of cigarettes.”