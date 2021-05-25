Firefighters had to cut woman out of Audi following crash in Shirebrook

A woman had to be cut out of her vehicle by firefighters after a two-car collision in Shirebrook earlier today (Tuesday, May 25).

By Lizzie Day
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 6:12 pm
Updated Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 6:13 pm

Shirebrook Fire Station and crews from Mansfield ‘successfully extricated’ a casualty from an Audi on Main Street, at the junction with Stinting Lane at 9.13am this morning.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene following the crash between two vehicles which forced the road to closed until 11am.

The woman who was cut out of her vehicle was then left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service, according to the fire service.

In a post on Facebook, Shirebrook Fire Station wrote: “09:13 this morning Shirebrook crew attended a RTC on Main Street, Shirebrook. Assisted by @nottsfire Mansfield crews we successfully extricated 1 adult female casualty & left her in the care of @emasnhstrust .”

Images posted on social media by the station showed the extent of the damage to the red Audi, that had had its roof removed completely.

Casualty rescued from vehicle after North Derbyshire road accident

The crash occurred on Main Street.
The road was temporarily closed off while firefighters, police and paramedics arrived at the scene.