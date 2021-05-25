Firefighters had to cut woman out of Audi following crash in Shirebrook

Shirebrook Fire Station and crews from Mansfield ‘successfully extricated’ a casualty from an Audi on Main Street, at the junction with Stinting Lane at 9.13am this morning.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene following the crash between two vehicles which forced the road to closed until 11am.

The woman who was cut out of her vehicle was then left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service, according to the fire service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman was cut out of an Audi following a collision in Shirebrook earlier today (Tuesday, May 25).

In a post on Facebook, Shirebrook Fire Station wrote: “09:13 this morning Shirebrook crew attended a RTC on Main Street, Shirebrook. Assisted by @nottsfire Mansfield crews we successfully extricated 1 adult female casualty & left her in the care of @emasnhstrust .”

Images posted on social media by the station showed the extent of the damage to the red Audi, that had had its roof removed completely.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

The crash occurred on Main Street.