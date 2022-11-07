The worker – who Derbyshire Times has chosen not to name – told Derby Crown Court today (Monday) – how she saw the couple at a family member’s house on December 29.

As she entered the house there was a “strong smell of cannabis”, said the worker, who was told by the pair that baby Finley Boden had been “unwell” from December 20.

Boden, 29, who “blamed himself” for Finley’s death and “left the room” when police involvement was discussed, confirmed that he had cancelled a December 21 health visitor appointment.

Boden, 29, and Marsden 22, both deny murder, cruelty to a person under 16 and causing or allowing the death of a child.

This was due to the toddler showing “signs” of Covid, claiming he had ordered a Covid test – however the couple had been late sending the completed test in the post due to missing the last post on Christmas Eve.

Boden described checking on Finley at 2.30am on December 25 and finding him “with his eyes open and not breathing”.

After dialling 999 he began giving CPR with instruction from a call handler.

Opening their trial last week, Mary Prior KC told the court Finley was subjected to “significant, substantial and repeated acts of severe violence” at the hands of his cannabis-addicted parents.

Ms Prior described how Finley, removed from their care at birth, was “fit and well, safe and happy” until he was returned to Boden and Marsden on November 17, 2020.

She said: “Within 39 days of moving back in with the defendants Finley was dead. The severity of his injuries showed violence used required considerable force.

“His parents worked together to hide the injuries from social workers, health visitors and the police.”

The couple’s social worker – who had worked with them up until a new worker was assigned in May 2020 – described how in September 2019 Marsden informed social care she was 20 weeks pregnant.

A plan was put in place – such as regular drug testing for both defendants and checks on the couple’s home ensuring it was safe and clean enough for child-rearing.

However a January 2020 visit revealed holes in bedroom walls and doors which Boden claimed had been caused while furniture was being moved.

In February 2020, just days after he was born, Finley was placed in care.

The worker told how both Marsden and Boden wanted Finley back but it was felt “they had not made adequate improvements”.

However on October 1, 2020, a family court directed Finley should be returned to care of the defendants under an eight-week plan including unsupervised visits and overnight stays.

The pair’s previous social worker told the court today that prior to the family court ruling she had concerns that Marsden may be suffering domestic abuse at the hands of Boden as he would “raise his voice” and become “wound-up” and “defensive” when challenged about cannabis use.

Andrew Vout KC, defence counsel for Marsden, commenting on the couple sharing a mobile phone and Marsden’s ability to report domestic abuse, said: “It’s quite unusual for people not to have their own phones isn’t it?

"Phones record calls made and text messages – if she called you or texted you about domestic abuse that would be recorded.

"Sharing a phone is a way for an abusive or manipulative individual to control a person there’re trying to abuse or manipulate.”