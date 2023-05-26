News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Finley Boden: Photos show horror house in which murdered baby spent last weeks of his life - as his parents are jailed for life

Photos taken by police officers during the investigation into Finley Boden’s death show the squalid living conditions in which the baby had to spend the last weeks of his life.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:35 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:27 BST

Police officers who went to Finley’s house in Old Whittington just a few hours after the baby’s death, were shocked by the dirty, messy house.

There was a strong smell of cannabis and animal faeces in the property and officers were unable to get up and down the stairs safely due to the clutter.

In the kitchen, they found dirty pots, pans, and decaying food around the units and on the floor. The bathroom looked as if it was used as a store room rather than for cleaning.

The mattress, the bedding, pillows, and clothes in Finley’s bedroom were all soiled and dirty nappies were lying on the floor.

DI Stephen Shaw, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “There were a lot of signs around the house of the cannabis use and abuse and it was an environment where no child should have to live.”

High Court Judge Mrs Justice Tipples told Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden they had subjected him to “unimaginable cruelty”.

Jailing them both for life today, she said: “Finley was a lovely, baby. He was happy, smiling and chuckling. He was just 10 months old when you murdered him. The facts in relation to his last days are terrible to describe."

Undefined: readMore
Finley Boden

1. Finley Boden

Finley Boden Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
DI Shaw, the senior officer leading the investigation into the murder baby Finley has said the 10-month-old was in a house where where ‘no child should have to live’.

2. Finley Boden murder

DI Shaw, the senior officer leading the investigation into the murder baby Finley has said the 10-month-old was in a house where where ‘no child should have to live’. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
Finley’s belongings in his bedroom were all soiled and dirty nappies were lying on the floor.

3. Finley Boden murder

Finley’s belongings in his bedroom were all soiled and dirty nappies were lying on the floor. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
Finley'smattress, bedding, pillows, and clothes were all dirty.

4. Finley's bedroom shows awful living conditions the baby had to sufffer

Finley'smattress, bedding, pillows, and clothes were all dirty. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3