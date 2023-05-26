Finley Boden: Photos show horror house in which murdered baby spent last weeks of his life - as his parents are jailed for life
Police officers who went to Finley’s house in Old Whittington just a few hours after the baby’s death, were shocked by the dirty, messy house.
There was a strong smell of cannabis and animal faeces in the property and officers were unable to get up and down the stairs safely due to the clutter.
In the kitchen, they found dirty pots, pans, and decaying food around the units and on the floor. The bathroom looked as if it was used as a store room rather than for cleaning.
The mattress, the bedding, pillows, and clothes in Finley’s bedroom were all soiled and dirty nappies were lying on the floor.
DI Stephen Shaw, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “There were a lot of signs around the house of the cannabis use and abuse and it was an environment where no child should have to live.”
High Court Judge Mrs Justice Tipples told Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden they had subjected him to “unimaginable cruelty”.
Jailing them both for life today, she said: “Finley was a lovely, baby. He was happy, smiling and chuckling. He was just 10 months old when you murdered him. The facts in relation to his last days are terrible to describe."