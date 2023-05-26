Finley Boden: Parents Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden to be sentenced for baby’s murder
The couple, whose 10-month-old child died after suffering 130 injuries – including 57 fractures and burns, were both been found guilty of murder last month
Finley Boden: Parents Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden sentenced for baby’s murder
Baby Finley’s final days
After the conviction of his parents, Derbyshire police released this video showing Finley’s final movements and the last time he was seen alive
“Choice and duress"
Andrew Vout KC, speaking for Marsden said : “On the continuum between free and independent choice and duress there is good deal of distance. Somewhere between the two is where Miss Marsden was.
“That she was a victim herself of Mr Boden’s abuse is well-documented by the evidence. That was her situation on December 12 and December 23.”
Mary Prior said: “Psychiatric assessment of Miss Marsden does not afford any defence. At trial, evidence included not only how Miss Marsden conducted her life residing with Mr Boden but when she lived for 12 months subjected to bail conditions not to contact him. “Sending Valentine’s notes and Father’s Day cards and a marriage proposal while subject to custody.”
Mrs Justice Tipples will sentence at 2pm.
“Intention"
Simon Kealey KC, referring to December 12, when Finley’s fractures were inflicted, said: “We invite court to conclude that even if it was a single incident, it does not follow that there was an intention to kill.”
“Immaturity"
Andrew Vout KC, speaking for Marsden, referred to her “immaturity”, adding “she became a mother at a very young age”.
He referred to searches Marsden made on December 12 at 4am for social housing in Chesterfield.
“It’s clear Miss Marsden’s feelings for Mr Boden over-rode all else but she was clearly covering for Mr Boden. She was ill-equipped to deal with an abusive partner. She was utterly incapable and unwilling to recognise help that was being offered by social services.
Finley Boden
“Awareness"
Simon Kealey KC, defending Boden, said neither defendant had “awareness” of the degree of pain they were inflicting on Finley. He said: “We invite the court to conclude there was not a sadistic motive”
Previous convictions
The court heard Boden had 32 previous convictions for 22 offences – including criminal behaviour and cannabis production.
Sarah Gamble, Boden’s sister, described him and Marsden as “monsters” in a statement read out to the court. She said: “I cannot comprehend how parents could murder him in such a horrific way – my bother and Shannon knew they had a supportive family. “They could have approached any of us for help – instead they hid Finley away, subjecting him to the most horrific abuse.
“Finley would now be walking, talking and playing. It saddens me every day that I will never be able to see him progress into childhood. “Neither of you has shown any remorse or sadness and neither of you have grieved. Finley’s short life must have been one of fear and pain – we will never forgive you. “I can only describe you both as monsters for what you have done. We will always reflect on what a beautiful ray of sunlight Finley was. “I would give anything to be able to give him a hug and kiss and tell him I love him one last time.”
Another member of the pair’s extended family described being “devastated” to learn on Christmas morning Finley had died. She said: “We were devastated again when we were told he had been killed by his parents. When Finley died, part of us died as well. “Learning of the details of Finley suffering has been heartbreaking – it will always haunt us. We’re bewildered as to how anyone could hurt a hair on his beautiful head.” Mary Prior KIC told the court Finley’s injuries would have meant both Boden and Marsden working together, with one of them stifling his cries as the other inflicted them. She described how all of the fractures Finley sustained happened on the same day – December 12. Among the many injuries were blows to his ribs and twists and kicks to his legs