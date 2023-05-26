Finley Boden: Parents Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden to be sentenced for baby’s murder

The court heard Boden had 32 previous convictions for 22 offences – including criminal behaviour and cannabis production.

Sarah Gamble, Boden’s sister, described him and Marsden as “monsters” in a statement read out to the court. She said: “I cannot comprehend how parents could murder him in such a horrific way – my bother and Shannon knew they had a supportive family. “They could have approached any of us for help – instead they hid Finley away, subjecting him to the most horrific abuse.

“Finley would now be walking, talking and playing. It saddens me every day that I will never be able to see him progress into childhood. “Neither of you has shown any remorse or sadness and neither of you have grieved. Finley’s short life must have been one of fear and pain – we will never forgive you. “I can only describe you both as monsters for what you have done. We will always reflect on what a beautiful ray of sunlight Finley was. “I would give anything to be able to give him a hug and kiss and tell him I love him one last time.”