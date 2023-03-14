Shannon Marsden made the claims while giving evidence about the 39 days Finley spent living with his parents in Holland Road, Old Whittington.

Derby Crown Court heard that he suffered 130 injuries, including 57 fractures which doctors said left him "in pain and distress." The ten-month-old boy died on Christmas Day 2020.

Marsden, 22, and the boy's father Stephen Boden plead not guilty to murder, manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of a child.

Stephen Boden and his partner, Shannon Marsden, are accused of killing Finley Boden during the winter 2020 Covid lockdown, 39 days after the little boy was placed back into their care by social services.

Questioned by Andrew Vout KC, who defends her, she told the jury that Boden, 30, was violent to her and took charge of Finley.

Mr Vout asked why she had not "spoken up" and she replied: "I should have done and regret it for the rest of my life."

She said she last saw Finley alive during a shopping trip around Chesterfield's Tesco store in Christmas Eve.

When they returned home, she said: "Stephen took Finley straight out of his pushchair and took him upstairs."

Marsden put out Christmas gifts downstairs and sent a video to her mother of the scene. With its musical background, this was played to the jury and showed presents wrapped up, Christmas tinsel and baubles.

She told the court: "I was excited for Christmas morning, our first family Christmas together."

But shortly after 2am on Christmas Day, Boden came downstairs with Finley, waking Marsden who was on the sofa.

She told the jury of five women and seven men: "He had Finley in his arms, basically told me Finley had stopped breathing and said he didn't know what to do.

"Passes Finley to me. I told him to ring 999. He hovered around. I said 'ring 999.' That is when Finley was put on the kitchen floor."

Marsden said she panicked and passed on the phone operator's instructions to Boden who was with Finley.

When asked about Finley's condition, she said: "He was not breathing. I think he felt cold."

Paramedics arrived and Marsden said she "sat on the bottom of the stairs in a ball, crying my eyes out."

Finley was certified dead at Chesterfield Royal Hospital and Marsden was later seen lying across his body saying: "I am so sorry, I have let you down."

When asked about this in court, Marsden said: "I had let him down. He is not here any more, is he?"

Five days later, she was detained by police and Mr Vout asked: "How did you feel to be arrested for your son's murder?"

She said: "I was in absolute shock, complete confusion being arrested for murder."

Mr Vout asked: "At some point it must have occurred to you when told about the broken bones, someone must have mistreated him?" She said: "Yeah."

Mr Vout went on: "Who killed Finley?" Marsden replied: "Stephen did."

As part of their bail conditions, Marsden of no fixed address and Boden of Romford Way, Barrow Hill were banned from making contact.

But they got together and had a sexual relationship. Marsden said this happened because she wanted to know "the truth."

She told the court: "He knows I am innocent."

Mr Vout asked: "How could you sleep with a guy who killed your son?"

She replied: "Because I wanted to know the truth, because he had to think I still loved him and he could tell me anything and trust me."

Simon Kealey KC, defending Boden, told Marsden: "You are a pathological liar. You can't even help yourself from lying." Marsden replied: "I can and I am telling the truth."

Mr Kealey asked about an incident where it was feared she was planning to travel to Chesterfield to kill Boden, an incident which prompted police to do a welfare check on him.

Marsden said: "An eye for an eye. He killed Finley, I kill him.

"At the end of the day, I was angry, I was extremely angry. At the end of the day, he had killed my son. What do you expect?"

Mr Kealey suggested Marsden was "trying to manipulate and control" Boden.

Marsden said: "I had been trying to get justice for Finley."