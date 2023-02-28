Finley Boden: Chesterfield couple on trial for murder of their 10-month-old son reveal tensions in their relationship

A court heard that his father Stephen Boden contacted police three days after Finley’s death, saying he was worried about the child’s mother Shannon Marsden, who was missing.

Police began to search for Marsden, 21, who had been living with Boden in Holland Road, Old Whittington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When they asked Boden if he was OK, he replied: "How am I expected to feel? My son died on Christmas Day.

Marsden had been living with Boden in Holland Road, Old Whittington.

"I feel like me and Shannon are suspects. I went down, he was asleep."

When Marsden was found in Matlock, she was asked if she was still in a relationship with Boden, 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsden told officers: "Why would I want to be in a relationship with someone who murdered my baby?"

The pair plead not guilty to the murder of ten-month-old Finley on December 25, 2020. They also deny manslaughter, as well as allowing or causing the death of a child.

Sally Hobson, prosecuting at Derby Crown Court, went through details with detective constable Daniel Ball, who displayed clothes worn by Finley as well as his soiled bedding.

Sally Hobson, prosecuting at Derby Crown Court, went through details with detective constable Daniel Ball, who displayed clothes worn by Finley as well as his soiled bedding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Ball said the pair had a baby book which listed Finley's "measurements and milestones." This was partly filled in by the health visitor.

It included advice on how to check if a child is ill. It said: "Trust your instincts to know what is different or worrying behaviour."

The court has been told that Finley had 57 fractures among 130 injuries. Doctor Sarah Dixon said each would have caused "severe and protracted pain."

The jury was told that most of the wounds would have occurred a week or a fortnight before Finley's death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the symptoms of sepsis developed, the child would have become more "subdued and drowsy."

The doctor told the jury: "When Finley was in good health before infection took hold, I would expect that pain would be obvious."

He suffered a broken thigh bone, an injury which needed treatment in hospital with the leg put in traction. Finley would have needed strong painkillers but was only given Calpol.

The doctor was asked if Finley's many bruises could been explained by septicaemia and resulting poor blood clotting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "Considering evidence of bruising in the context of other injuries, including fractures, I acknowledge that increases my index of suspicion that the bruises were due to impact trauma.

"Sudden and extensive bruising is alarming to the lay person. For a parent of a young child, it's a powerful reason for wanting to get a medical perspective.

"My experience is of parents worrying that something is wrong with the baby."

The doctor was asked about the parents' mentioning a "clicking" sound around Finley's chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Dixon said that was a sign fractured ribs which had not yet healed, saying the movement would have been painful.

As Finley's health worsened, he developed pneumonia which would have added to his discomfort.

She said: "I would expect him to be in a lot of pain and to not want to feed I would expect breathing to be uncomfortable and he would not enjoy playing."

After the prosecution closed its case, Boden began to give evidence about his early days with Marsden. They met in 2017 when she was 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boden was asked by Simon Kealey KC, defending, whether they argued.

"Nearly every relationship has arguments. Yeah, we used to argue, mainly verbally, sometimes things got thrown and stuff. That's about it.

"She is the swearing type. I do shout and swear a lot," he said.

He served a 16-week prison sentence for threatening to cause criminal damage and later went on probation courses. These related to domestic abuse and "thinking skills."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On one occasion, Marsden threatened to throw herself under a bus, Boden told the court.

"I was 'ra, ra, whatever.' She carried on and I thought she actually means she was going to do it," he said.

Mr Kealey asked: "Did you lock her in the house?"

He replied: "I probably did but I would be in the house. Obviously I was not going to let her go out in the state she was in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad