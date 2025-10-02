Final member of burglary gang jailed over spate of raids on Derbyshire homes

A burglar has been jailed for more than four years for his part in a gangs’ crime spree raiding homes across the Derbyshire Dales and Peak District

Corey Marshall, Ronnie Coleman, Rocco Carr and Brandon Hollingworth targeted properties in Monyash, Bakewell, and three separate homes in Baslow on Thursday 18 April, 2024.

The gang forced their way into the homes before stealing cash, jewellery, keys and a passport.

Derbyshire police’s Neighbourhood Acquisitive Crime Team, working in conjunction with the force’s Proactive team and traffic officers, located the gang travelling in a black Ford Focus in Greenhill Parkway, Sheffield.

Corey Marshall's DNA was found on a glove that had been discarded by the gang whilst being chased by officers

They attempted drive off from officers, but a stinger stopped the trio in their tracks.

Coleman, Carr and Hollingworth were arrested and charged with burglary offences, which they admitted to in court, and were jailed in December last year.

With three of the four suspects in prison, detectives continued their investigation and pieced together enough evidence to subsequently bring Marshall to justice.

Officers recovered a mobile phone found close to the abandoned Ford that was linked to him and contained messages believed to be between him and the other suspects.

Ronnie Coleman

In addition, his DNA was found on a glove that had been discarded by the gang whilst being chased by officers.

Marshall (24) of Deerlands Avenue, Sheffield, was charged with five counts of burglary.

He admitted all charges and has now been sentenced to four years and one month in prison at Derby Crown Court.

During the investigation into the involvement of Coleman, Carr and Hollingworth, officers discovered a key piece of evidence that helped to bring the gang to justice.

Rocco Carr and Brandon Hollingworth

A mobile phone recovered from the abandoned Focus was found to belong to Coleman and featured videos of him at the burgled properties which were timestamped at the relevant times.

During an appearance at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday 19 December last year, Coleman, Carr and Hollingworth admitted five counts of burglary. Coleman also admitted an unrelated offence of theft of a Mercedes in October 2023.

Coleman (22) of Seaton Crescent, Sheffield, was handed a jail term of three years and seven months.

Carr (21) of Danewood Gardens, Sheffield, was jailed for five and a half years.

Hollingworth (28) also of Danewood Gardens, received a sentence of four years and six months.

Detective Sergeant Ryan McVeigh, who leads the Neighbourhood Acquisitive Crime Team for the north of the county, said: “Burglary is a terrible crime that can make victims feel very unsafe in their own home – a place in which everyone should feel secure.

“Derbyshire police takes burglary very seriously – which is why the force has a dedicated team of officers who work round the clock to bring offenders involved in acquisitive crime to justice.

“It took a team effort to make these four individuals have been put away and I would like to thank the different teams from across the force, in particular the Proactive Team and Roads Policing Unit, who worked on this case.

“This is a prime example of how the evidence, and ultimately the law, will always catch up with you in the end. We will not stop in our efforts to ensure burglars, thieves and robbers are off our streets.”