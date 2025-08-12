Ferrari driver told off as police crack down on speeding, parking and number plate offences in Derbyshire village

Officers have given advice to drivers during patrols in Tibshelf.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have carried out patrols in Tibshelf on Friday, August 8, in a bid to tackle a range of issues including inconsiderate parking and speed checks.

Police stopped drivers to educate them about failing to comply with road regulations and inconsiderate parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advice has also been regarding vehicles missing front number plates.

A Ferrari driver was among motorists stopped by police officers in Tibshelf.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “In the UK, it is a legal requirement for most vehicles to display a front number plate. Vehicles registered on or after 1st September 2001 must have a front plate with black characters on a white background, as outlined in The Road Vehicles Regulations 20011.

“Failure to comply can result in a £100 fine — so please check your vehicle and make sure you're road legal!

“Thanks to everyone who stopped to chat with us.”