The family of a woman killed in a Derbyshire crash have shared their ‘devastation’ – as another individual was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision on the B5023 between Idridgehay and Wirksworth, just before 9.45am on Tuesday, November 26.

A force spokesperson said: “The collision involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a Land Rover. Tracey Meek, the driver of the Corsa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of the 44-year-old said: “‘We are absolutely devastated at the news of Tracey’s death. She was a kind, caring and loving person who has been taken from us far too soon and we would respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

A force spokesperson added: “A man, who was also in the Corsa, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital – where he remains.

“The driver of the Land Rover, a woman in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She remains in police custody.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, as well as anyone who has dashcam footage.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone saw the black Land Rover Freelander being driven in the area before the collision.”

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*704371:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.