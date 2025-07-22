Family pay tribute to ‘kind’ and ‘generous’ woman after she was found dead in Derbyshire

The family of a woman found dead at a flat in Derbyshire have paid tribute to her – describing her as someone who “carried herself with courage that inspired those around her.”

A murder investigation was launched after the body of Mandy Riley was found on June 5 at a flat in Ashe Place, Normanton, Derby.

Paying tribute to the 47-year-old, Mandy’s family said: “She was a woman of strength and resilience. Life never gave her an easy path and she faced many challenges that would have broken most people. Yet no matter what she went through, she remained strong and carried herself with courage that inspired those around her.

“She was always welcoming, opening her heart and home to others and no matter how busy she was, she always made time for the people she cared about. She loved her family and had a lot of good friends.

“Her kindness and generosity touched many lives even when she was struggling herself. It pains us to know that she was taken from us so suddenly and unfairly. She didn’t deserve the pain or the way her life ended.

“She had so much more to give, so many more memories to make and so much more love to share. Though her life was filled with problems, we find some peace knowing that she is no longer suffering. She is finally at rest, free from the pain and struggles that weighed so heavily on her.

“She was loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. She may be gone from this world but she will never be forgotten. Her strength, warmth and love live on in all of us who were lucky enough to know her.”

Thomas Turner has been charged with Mandy’s murder. The 63-year-old, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear in court in September.