Family pay tribute to 'amazing' husband, father and grandfather - after fatal collision in Derbyshire village

The family of a man killed in a collision in Kilburn have paid tribute to their “amazing” husband, father and grandfather.

Derbyshire Police received a call from East Midlands Ambulance Service just before 7.40am on Monday, June 10 – reporting a collision on the A6009 Woodhouse Road at Kilburn.

A grey Subaru Forester was reported to have mounted the pavement and collided with a pedestrian. Paul Cooper was sadly declared dead at the scene.

His family have now issued a statement to pay tributes to the 64-year-old from Kilburn.

Paul Cooper died following the incident on the A6009 Woodhouse Road just before 7.30am on Monday 10 June.

The statement from the family reads: “Paul was the much loved husband of Lorraine, as well as an amazing father and grandfather.

“Prior to his retirement Paul was the Academy Kit Manager at Derby County Football Club for many seasons. As well as his love for football, Paul enjoyed all other sports – in particular darts – but his biggest love was dancing to Northern Soul music.”

The driver of the car involved in the collision, a 79-year-old man, remains released on police bail after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and enquiries continue into the circumstances of the incident.

Officers remain keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time who had dash cam installed, or any local premises with private CCTV, which may have captured footage which could assist police with the investigation.

Anyone who can can provide any footage or information regarding the accident is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 24*339555:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.