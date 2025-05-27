‘Extremely violent’ man jailed for attacking woman with hammer in Derbyshire and leaving man for dead after brutal assault

A violent criminal who attacked a woman with a hammer in Derbyshire – before leaving a man for dead after a brutal assault – has been jailed for more than 13 years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Peake assaulted his first victim, a woman in her 40s, in Normanton Road, Derby – at around 9.20pm on September 28 2024.

After an argument about money, Peake struck the woman in the head with a hammer before chasing her into a nearby business and hitting her repeatedly with the weapon – leaving her needing stitches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later that same day, Peake attacked his second victim – a man in his 50s – at his home in Churchside Walk, Derby.

DC Claire March, the lead officer in the case, said: “Jordan Peake is a seriously dangerous individual who used extreme levels of violence just hours apart.”

Just before midnight, Peake was heard by a witness as he attacked the man for ten minutes before stopping, asking for tobacco, and then returning to continue his assault.

When Peake eventually left the house his victim was left unconscious and in a critical condition.

He was placed in an induced coma – with his injuries including a bleed to the brain, a suspected spinal fracture, serious swelling to his airway suggesting a severe beating to his neck, bruising to his face, a bloodshot eye and a cigarette burn to his arm. After significant medial care he was able to leave hospital and make a full physical recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peake was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder and grievous bodily harm. He was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, after the woman told officers that Peake had assaulted her eleven days before (September 17 2024) in Normanton Road, when he punched her in the mouth and damaged her teeth.

Peake, at a hearing at Derby Crown Court in February, eventually pleaded guilty to both the ABH and section 20 GBH of the woman – and section 18 GBH with intent for the assault on the man in Churchside Walk.

At the same court earlier this month (May 2 2024) the 29-year-old, of HMP Nottingham, was sentenced to 13 years and nine months in prison.

DC Claire March, the lead officer in the case, said: “Jordan Peake is a seriously dangerous individual who used extreme levels of violence just hours apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He showed absolutely no concern for either of his victims leaving them with really serious injuries.

“By sheer good fortune, along with excellent medical care, his two victims were able to recover physically from the attacks, however, the psychological impact has been significant.

“The sentence handed to Peake is significant and I am pleased that the public are not at risk from this dangerous individual.

“I also hope that him being jailed gives both his victims a level of closure and helps them make the next steps in their lives.”