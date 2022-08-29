Extra cash to help Derbyshire neighbourhood crimefighters
More than 20 Neighbourhood Watch schemes across Derbyshire have received micro grants to launch or expand their membership thanks to a fund developed by the county's Police and Crime Commissioner.
Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster has awarded funding for individual Neighbourhood Watch schemes in support of their work to prevent crime and reassure residents through the Neighbourhood Watch Support Fund.
The funding has been allocated in two separate rounds over the past 12 months and has been invested in a variety of ways from family safety events and summer fetes through to promotional leaflets and the launch of new schemes covering thousands of households.
The fund enables schemes to apply for up to £250 to help improve community safety, promote NHW and support new and existing NHW schemes.
The aim of the fund is to increase the number of watch schemes in Derbyshire and the membership base.
Angelique Foster said: "Neighbourhood Watch is a vital partner in the fight against crime and anti-social behaviour and supports wider efforts to reduce fear in our communities and support those who are isolated or more vulnerable.
"My Neighbourhood Watch Support Fund has supported the launch of new Neighbourhood Watch schemes across Derby and Derbyshire, reaching thousands of additional homes and connecting residents with like-minded neighbours who can help them stay safe.
"We all value the work undertaken by our Neighbourhood Watch. They provide a vital bridge between the police and our communities. Their efforts and the contributions of members have helped prevent crime and make a difference to many lives."