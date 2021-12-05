Everything that was stolen in Derbyshire burglaries during the last year

During the break-ins 1,023 items were reported stolen and the items thieves made off with are listed below.

By far the most popular were pushbikes – with 290 reports of stolen bikes.

Tools – which any trip to a DIY store will show are expensive – were unsurprisingly the second most stolen item, with 159 being stolen.

Cash came in at third – 116 reports were made of cash going missing.

However jewellery proved to be overlooked by most home-invaders – with only four reports over the time period.

In perhaps the most audacious burglary a tractor was reported stolen – though only one case of tractor theft was recorded.

Read on for the full breakdown of all items reported stolen between November 2020 and October this year.

1. Cash 116 reports

2. Purse 37 reports

3. Wallet 43 reports

4. Moped 37 reports