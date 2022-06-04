Escaped prisoner hands himself in to Derbyshire police after round-the-clock manhunt

Derbyshire Police.

Gary Butcher, 55, was charged late on Friday night with escape of lawful custody.

He remains remanded into custody and appeared at South Derbyshire Magistrates' Court this morning before being returned to a closed condition prison.

He was arrested by an officer from Derbyshire Constabulary at 11.39am on Friday in the Swadlincote area of Derbyshire after approaching the officer to hand himself in.

Butcher absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston on May 31 and is serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary.

A 56-year-old man was also arrested last night on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the abscondment and remains in police custody. He will be returned to closed prison conditions while the investigation continues.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Rachael Cox said: "Following a round-the-clock investigation to bring Butcher into custody, I’m pleased to be able to say that we have now apprehended this man.

"At this stage, we don’t believe he’s committed further offences.