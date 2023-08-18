Enforcement officers seize vehicles in Derbyshire village over suspected waste control issues

NE Derbyshire District Council issued public notices stating it carried out the seizure of six vehicles on August 15 at the site of the former Pople Nursery, on Main Road, in West Handley, between New Whittington, in Chesterfield, and the Marsh Lane area.

The district council is working with other authorities to address issues in West Handley after its recent vehicle seizure enforcement action and after public concerns and public claims of disturbances and an alleged scrapyard operating in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A NE Derbyshire District Council spokesperson said: “Over recent months we have been working in conjunction with a number of partner agencies to address issues that have been raised in the West Handley area.

NE Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley said he too has been working with local councillors to address issues in West Handley.

“The council has undertaken enforcement in respect of regulatory breaches and we understand the impact that the types of behaviour that have been reported can have on local communities and there is ongoing work with Derbyshire Constabulary to address the ongoing concerns and ensure the safety of our community in the West Handley area.”

The six public notices fall under The Control of Waste Regulations 2015 dealing with seized property in England and Wales. The vehicles seized under the district council’s enforcement action include an Iveco box van, an Iveco skip loader, a green DAF truck, a white DAF truck, a blue Ford Transit Connect, and a white Ford Transit.

Copies of the notices have also been sent to Derbyshire Constabulary’s Chief of Police as part of the enforcement process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The district council stated that as part of its operation, further enforcement action is being undertaken by the district council which involves ongoing legal proceedings which the authority says it cannot comment further upon.

Derbyshire County Council has also confirmed its involvement at the site at West Handley in respect of breaches of planning control and that it has liaised closely with NE Derbyshire District Council in respect of the planning enforcement notice issued by the district council.

However, the county council stated it has not issued any notices and that it is not dealing with any complaints from local residents.

A county council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the issues at this site and have been liaising with the other relevant authorities involved to seek to address the issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Constabulary stated that it has also been working with others to address issues raised in West Handley and work is ongoing to address concerns.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “Over recent months we have been working in conjunction with a number of partner agencies to address issues that have been raised in the West Handley area.”

The police spokesperson added: “We understand the impact that the types of behaviour that have been reported can have on local communities and there is ongoing work with NE Derbyshire District Council to address the ongoing concerns and ensure the safety of our community in the West Handley area.”

NE Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley stated that he too has been working with local councillors to address issues in West Handley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Working with local councillors, we have been aware of these issues for some time and have been working to try to see progress made.

“I cannot comment on the specific details of the matter or who may be responsible at this stage. However, we continue to liaise with residents and the relevant authorities to seek a resolution at the earliest possible opportunity.