Eleven women arrested in cross-border police raids over high-value shoplifting offences across Derbyshire

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary have arrested 11 women as part of an operation to target an organised group of shoplifters operating across four counties.

Specialist teams swooped to make the arrests as part of a series of eight warrants executed in Broxtowe, Nottinghamshire, on Thursday and Friday (August 14 and 15) as part of Operation Brasas.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of committing a series of high-value shoplifting offences across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Staffordshire between December 2024 and August 2025.

This includes various shop thefts in Derby city centre, Chesterfield, Belper, Long Eaton and Ilkeston.

A number of suspects were also arrested in relation to drugs offences, weapons possession and making counterfeit currency.

Officers discovered a significant amount of items suspected to have been stolen from shops, including clothing, footwear and toiletries.

Substances suspected to be cannabis and cocaine, plus drug dealing equipment were also recovered, alongside weapons including lock knives, knuckle duster, machete, sheath knife and an extendable baton.

The two-day enforcement operation was led by specialist officers from Derbyshire police’s Neighbourhood Acquisitive Crime Team (NACT), with support from officers from the Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Staffordshire forces.

Detective Sergeant Jesse Conquest, of Derbyshire police’s NACT team, said: “The purpose of the enforcement action has been focused on target criminals committing organised retail crime impacting four counties.

“Organised retail theft is not a victimless crime. It’s estimated to have cost the UK £1.8 billion last year alone.

“Whilst a single shop theft may appear minor, the cumulative impact is significant - driving up the cost of everyday goods for honest customers and placing immense pressure on retailers.

“In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis organised criminals are not only driving up prices, but also reducing consumer choice and, in some cases, forcing businesses to close. At the same time, these groups are profiting from those which are most impacted from these crimes.”

He added: “We as the police need to work together with retailers and the public to disrupt and dismantle these criminal groups because protecting our shops means protecting our communities.

“I hope we have sent a strong message to criminals as well as provide some reassurance to victims that if you commit crime, we will pursue you and we will hold you accountable.

“This investigation, carried out in collaboration with our colleagues in Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, and Staffordshire, as well as retail partners, demonstrates that there is nowhere to hide.”